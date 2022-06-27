Lithuania responsible for consequences of ban on transit to Kaliningrad — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Lithuania bears full responsibility for the repercussions of its decisions regarding a ban on cargo transit to Kaliningrad, yet Vilnius does not pause to think about it, according to Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

In an interview with Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, he said that this is yet another indication that "Lithuania does not think at all about the consequences of its own moves. And even explanations that Lithuania only obediently implements the decisions made by the European Union do not help here," he said.

He said "the EU didn’t even insist" on such radical steps as a transit ban, realizing possible problems. "Yet Lithuania obsequiously bowed before its American benefactors, once again showing its moronic Russophobic attitudes," the official said.

Medvedev added that "the decision to ban the transit of Russian goods with their list alone amounting to 60 pages is so obnoxious that it makes no sense to comment on it.".