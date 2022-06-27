Volumes of Russian energy supplies to India rise tenfold — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia is increasing cooperation with India - in recent months the volume of Russian energy supplies to the country has grown tenfold, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV chanel.

According to the diplomat, in recent months, "an increase in India's purchases of Russian energy resources has been noted".

"I will not name absolute values, since this is the subject of non-public trade contracts. Nevertheless, cooperation has grown many times, even tenfold," Alipov said.