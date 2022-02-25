France to freeze accounts of all Russians under European sanctions - Minister

PARIS, February 25. /TASS/. France’s authorities intend to block all accounts of Russians subjected to sanctions related to the situation in Ukraine and the decision will be taken shortly, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

"I asked today the main department of public finance to identify all accounts of all Russians under European sanctions now. And we will use all required means to freeze in France accounts of Russian political and economic figures with sanctions against them," he said. "These decisions will be taken in coming hours," Le Maire added.