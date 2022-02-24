Sber receipts down 75% on London Stock Exchange to 2014 lows

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Sber receipts plunged by 75% on London Stock Exchange as of 11:43 am Moscow time to $2.22 per receipt, according to LSE trading data, reaching 2014 lows.

Concurrently, the prices of other Russian blue chips have been falling on London Stock Exchange as Lukoil was down by 39.43% at $43.44 per receipt, while Gazprom - down by 33.54% at $4.454 per receipt.

Earlier, the Moscow Exchange trading was transferred to the discrete auction format. MOEX and RTS indices were down by around 37% and 41%, respectively, as of 12:14 am Moscow time.