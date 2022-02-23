US and Germany removing Nord Stream from board- Department of State

WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. Joint actions of the United States and Germany on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline actually resulted in ensuring that the project "is no longer part of the equation," spokesperson of the US Department of State Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"The fact that Germany acted so quickly, so decisively, is in many ways a product of the coordination of the consultation," the spokesperson said. The two parties acted "in unison, immediately to take these steps that essentially remove Nord Stream 2 from the equation," Price said.

"What the Germans did yesterday, was to ensure that the pipeline is no longer part of the equation. So by acting together with the Germans, how we did, when we did and the way in which we did, we have ensured that this is an $11 billion prize investment that is now a hunk of steel, sitting at the bottom of the sea." he added.