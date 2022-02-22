Russia regrets Germany’s statements on Nord Stream 2 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin regrets that German authorities intend to halt Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"With regret," Peskov said, responding to the question regarding Moscow’s assessment of such statements from Germany.

Russia has reiterated this project has no relation and should not have any relation to politics, the press secretary said. "This is a purely economic, commercial project, which is also called to become a stabilizing element for the gas market in Europe further to mutual benefit, and both suppliers and consignees of our gas, in the first instance Germany and other European states, are interested in it," Peskov noted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced suspension of Nord Stream 2 pipeline certification process after Moscow’s decision to recognize independence of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.