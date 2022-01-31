MOEX Russia, RTS indices in the green by close of business

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian market indices ended the trading session on Monday with an upward trend. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index grew by 1.2% to 3,530.38 points on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 2% and reached 1,435.23 points.

The dollar moved down by 0.51% to 77.4 rubles by the end of the trading session. The euro edged up by 0.18% and amounted to 86.8 rubles by the close of business.

Brent oil futures had an uptick by 0.51% and were traded at $88.99 per barrel on the London’s ICE.

"The Russian stock market continued growing on Monday. This is the fifth session in a row with the positive results. Benchmarks are recovering efficiently after the January drama, although its echo will be heard for a long time," Anna Bodrova from Alpari comments. "Positive signs from the geopolitical side, the moderate risk-on on international floors and high commodity prices supported growth of domestic indices," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World adds.

Target ranges for the MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 3,490-3,600 points on Tuesday, BCS Investment World says.