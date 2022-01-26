Russia ranked second globally in terms of oil output in November 2021

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia in November 2021 retained second place globally in terms of oil production, second only to the United States, according to the Russian State Statistics Service.

Thus, in September 2021, Russia produced 10.7 mln barrels of oil per day (bpd) against 10.8 bpd in the United States. In October, Russian production rose to 10.84 mln bpd against 11.47 mln bpd in the US. In November, Russia increased production to 10.9 mln bpd and the US - to 11.5 mln bpd.

In total, in January-November last year, Russia produced 478.6 mln bpd of oil, which is 1.7% higher than in 2020. In November, Russia’s oil production increased by 9.3% in annual terms to 44.8 mln bpd.

Exports of Russian oil in January-November decreased in annual terms by 4.6% to 210.4 mln tonnes.