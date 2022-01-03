MOEX, RTS indices up 1.69-1.72% by end of trading day on Monday

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian exchange indices ended the first trading day in 2022 with an upward trend on Monday.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index grew by 1.72% to 3,852.50 points at the close of today’s trade on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS index added 1.69% and climbed to 1,622.75 points.

The dollar grew by 0.10% against the ruble to 74.78 rubles. The euro went down by 0.05% and amounted to 84.47 rubles.

"The Russian stock market started the year with growth, as the favorable external background, high oil prices and positive expectations from the Russian-US talks, due to take place immediately after the festive period, have stimulated purchases," Alexander Bakhtin, an investment strategist at BCS World of Investments, told TASS.

The blue-chip players Gazprom (+2.49%), Lukoil (+1.16%), Sberbank (+3.14%) and others were in demand.