Belarusian NPP to generate up to 40% of electricity with commissioning of second unit

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko said that with the commissioning of the second power unit by the summer of 2022, the Belarusian NPP (BelNPP) will generate about 40% of all electricity in the country.

"We are moving according to plan and by next summer we are planning to commission the second power unit," press service of the Ministry of Energy quoted Golovchenko. According to him, this is a serious step in strengthening the energy security of Belarus.

The construction of the nuclear power plant in Belarus is carried out according to the standard Russian AES-2006 design. BelNPP will consist of two power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. On June 10, 2021, the first unit of the BelNPP was officially put into commercial operation. The Ministry of Energy stated that the first power unit of the BelNPP generates about 28 mln kWh of electricity every day, which is 22% of the total volume of its production in the country. Since the moment the first power unit was connected to the unified energy system, 5.7 bln kWh of electricity has been generated.