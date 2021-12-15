EU adopts 2.3 bln euros investment plan for Eastern Partnership countries - source

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The EU has adopted a regional investment plan to the tune of 2.3 billion euros for the member-states of the Eastern Partnership program, an EU diplomatic source told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit on Wednesday.

"The EU's political commitment to the region is underpinned by a strong commitment to economic development. The 2.3 billion euros regional economic and investment plan with a potential to mobilize up to 17 billion euros in public and private investments will support the future cooperation agenda framed around governance and investment," the source said.