Russia, India to continue promoting mutual settlement of payments in national currencies

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia and India have agreed to continue joint work on promoting mutual settlement of payments in national currencies, according to a joint statement released following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

"The sides agreed to continue joint work on promoting mutual settlement of payments in national currencies, which will help reduce cost and time as well as risks involved in payments," the document said.

The leaders emphasized the need for greater efforts to achieve the trade target of $30 bln by 2025. In this regard, they placed strong emphasis on new drivers of growth forlong-term cooperation.