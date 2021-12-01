{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Hainan to boost development of modern agriculture

The province plans to create an artificial selection "Silicon Valley" in the city of Sanya

HAIKOU /China/, December 1. /TASS/. Hainan Island will boost the development of modern agriculture and actively attract highly qualified specialists and profile organizations to relevant projects. This is stated in the materials provided to TASS by the press office of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department.

According to the authorities, Hainan plans to create an artificial selection "Silicon Valley" in the city of Sanya. The program piqued the interest of many major international companies such as Switzerland's Syngenta Group, Germany's KWS SAAT SE, the Netherlands' KeyGene, and leading Chinese companies such as Longping High-Tech, Da Bei Nong Group, Join Hope Seed, and Dunhuang Seed.

Thanks to the government's incentives, 24 science and technology groups have already set up branches and representative offices in the country, which employ more than 180 people in total. In addition, the government is planning to recruit another 60 research organizations and more than 1,600 specialists.

Strategic project

The China Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) Seed Research Center in Sanya will play an important role in developing Hainan's agriculture, and that it will contribute to China's food security, the China Daily cited local authorities as saying. This new research and production organization, established in May, is actively studying problems related to the protection and efficient use of germplasm of cultivated plants, and is working on molecular design and development of new seed varieties.

"The goal of the research institute is to consolidate dispersed research and ensure cooperation between scientists who are currently working on solving problems on their own," the newspaper quotes CAAS President Tan Huajun as saying. As the head of the academy noted, the center for seed selection breeding should help transform the way research is conducted in the field, so lab technologies could allow for the research to be carried out all year round, rather than be dependent on seasons.

According to Xinhua News Agency, earlier, the academy unveiled a plan to develop seed selection in the southern part of the island. The work, the agency noted, will be carried out in several directions. In particular, the government plans to stimulate independent research, attract innovations for more efficient operation of enterprises in the agricultural sector, and form a developed technological base that will ensure long-term agriculture development in accordance with advanced international standards.

Zhang Hecheng, a representative of the CAAS, said that one of the key tasks is to improve the competitiveness of China's agriculture. He said the authorities have outlined a series of objectives under which they will promote basic research, develop key technologies, strengthen the protection of genetic resources, and improve plant viability and yields. The project will be carried out with the participation of about 100 research teams from more than 10 core research institutes.

 

A fruitful effort

According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, proactive measures taken by the Hainan administration and the central government of the PRC to develop the agricultural sector this year have borne evident fruit. In particular, an agricultural experimental center at the Yazhouwan Innovation Zone in Sanya has developed a highly efficient hybrid rice variety that produces rich yields twice a year.

The project organizers were able to harvest 23.8 tons per hectare, the publication reported. "This shows great potential and means we can get even more encouraging results in the future," said Wang Fei, the project's lead researcher.

Experts agree that Hainan is the most suitable region in China for developing high yield crop selective breeding with its tropical climate and a high number of sunny days per year.

The Sanya Daily newspaper also reported that the center was able to dramatically increase soybean yields, nearly doubling the national standard. Thanks to the efforts of its staff, it is now possible to produce about 3.6 tons per hectare. In addition, the crop's ripening time has been reduced by about a third.

"We are working to make soybean crops available up to five times a year," said Liu Fandong, a professor at the National Soybean Research Center at Nanjing Agricultural University (eastern Jiangsu Province). He is actively involved in breeding projects in Hainan and believes that the results will help China's southernmost province boost projects in the field as well as reduce implementation costs.

"Such achievements came as a real surprise to us," he admitted.

The geographic scope of the program

Sanya is not the only place in Hainan where advanced forms of agriculture are being actively pursued. The Chinese government is taking steps to ensure that the crop enhancement program covers the entire island and takes into account the widest possible range of products, including seafood.

Earlier, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported that the Wenchang city administration in the northeast of the island intends to establish a leading national-level fish and seafood cultivation base in China. The project to increase supply is being implemented with advanced environmental standards in mind. This is facilitated, in particular, by innovative forms of project industrialization, smart technologies and new multifaceted models to dramatically increase the productivity of agrarian farms.

To boost the dynamic development of the sector Hainan has recently created an integrated form of cross-sectoral cooperation involving the tourism industry, restaurants, hotels and trading companies. The development of such an integrated structure, according to experts, will significantly increase the added value of goods and services. In addition, new jobs will be permanently created in rural areas.

Putting innovation into practice

Earlier, the Hainan media reported that the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) has established an open mechanism for the development of the agricultural sector in Sanya, which allows to productively implement achievements in plant breeding. The project is overseen by the Laboratory Center and Research Complex in Yazhouwan, with the participation of several leading Chinese universities.

The program is actively supported by the Chinese government. This comprehensive structure is tasked not only with research, but also with broad implementation of the developments in agriculture by involving interested organizations and individuals.

"Our research and observations on plant pests are bearing new fruit. Recognized selective breeding brands are gradually forming in Hainan," said CATAS Deputy Head Guo Anping.

He pointed out that the local climate as well as soils are ideal for breeding resilient crops.

Hainan plays a key role in China's seed selection breeding program. Breeding projects carried out in the province attract the attention of several hundred research organizations, leading universities and enterprises every year. Thousands of specialists from different regions of China, as well as from other countries, participate in them. The fate of the leading Chinese selective breeder, "the father of hybrid rice" Yuan Lunping (1930-2021), who regularly visited Sanya in winter for more than 50 years, is closely connected with the developments in the city.

According to the plans of the Chinese government, in the coming years the island will get a developed research and production complex capable of stimulating the intensive development of agriculture throughout the country.  The facilities located on the territory of the "Yazhouwan" innovation zone are expected to play a significant part in helping the authorities significantly increase China's food security.

Tags
Hainan
Wildberries to open two new sorting centers in Kazakhstan
In 2021, the most popular products from Kazakhstan on Wildberries were groceries, cosmetics, underwear, household goods and books
Read more
Revaccination effectively protects against Omicron — White House
Although, it will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant
Read more
Russia, China may expand cooperation in third countries — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that Moscow supported Beijing’s efforts to create a global infrastructure of trade routes
Read more
Omicron strain may have been formed in HIV patient, immunologist thinks
The virus may multiple for weeks in those with a weakened immune system, Carsten Watzl pointed out
Read more
Venezuelan president accuses EU election observers of espionage
Nicolas Maduro said, that observers tried to tarnish the flawless and democratic electoral process, but failed
Read more
Hainan medical tourism zone to set up intellectual property exchange
Once the new platform is established, transactions involving medical technology rights will be conducted primarily online
Read more
'We had to': Putin emphasizes Russia was compelled to develop hypersonic weapons
Vladimir Putin noted that the fact that anti-ballistic missile defense systems are being deployed in Poland and Romania creates threats for Russia
Read more
US policy undermines dollar’s position as reserve currency — Putin
The president stressed that Russia did not abandon the dollar
Read more
Belarus, Russia to hold joint drills to shield southern Belarusian border, says top brass
Belarus is comprehensively training its troops jointly with Russia "to adequately counter emerging new threats and fend off aggression against the Union State," the Belarusian defense chief Viktor Khrenin said
Read more
China's Ministry of Commerce to support Hainan in streamlining financial services system
The Ministry will facilitate cross-border trade settlements
Read more
Hainan International Beauty Conference to be held in Sanya in April 2022
Beuty industry experts and exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions will attend the conference
Read more
Russia aware of US achievements on hypersonic weapons despite no ‘fuss’ about it — Putin
The president compared the situation to the US' anti-satellite weapon tests 10 years ago
Read more
Tikhanovskaya confirms departure from Belarus in video address
She said that she made this decision completely on her own
Read more
Russia to press for response from Western countries over Navalny case — envoy to OPCW
Alexander Shulgin stressed that "there are traces of a provocation and of politicization of the whole affair"
Read more
Russia’s top brass uploads video of Yars ICBM ‘being loaded into silo’
According to Russia's Defense Ministry, the missile is being installed in a silo-based launcher with the help of a special transporter-loader
Read more
CanSino unveiled the world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in China’s Hainan
According to CanSino Biologics Deputy Sales Director Zhao Guojun, this type of vaccine causes the immune system to generate antibodies quicker than after getting the traditional shot
Read more
Minsk has all capabilities to respond to escalation of military situation — Lukashenko
The president pointed out that Belarus had a certain number of units, well trained and equipped, that could be relocated to any point of the country within three hours
Read more
Zelensky’s decision to let foreign troops into Ukraine violates Minsk accords — LPR
Rodion Miroshnik recalled that article 10 of the Package of Measures provides for the "withdrawal of all foreign armed units, military hardware and mercenaries from Ukraine under the OSCE’s monitoring"
Read more
US to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for return to nuclear deal, says Russian envoy
The seventh round of talks on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal kicked off on November 29 in Vienna
Read more
Hainan University to establish education center with New Zealand university
Due to the pandemic, Chinese students enrolled at Waikato University cannot relocate to study in New Zealand
Read more
US dangerously misguided in believing Russia won’t respond to NATO threat — ambassador
Antonov pointed out that Washington is increasingly expanding the range of weapons delivered to Ukraine
Read more
First Russia-ASEAN naval exercise begins in Indonesia
The Russia-ASEAN naval exercise in Indonesia’s territorial waters off North Sumatra will run until December 3
Read more
27 Russian diplomats, their families leave US on January 30 — Russian ambassador
"On June 30, a similar number will leave from here," he added.
Read more
Afghanistan example teaches Western partners nothing — Putin
The Russian president noted that the world community must build its policy on respect to its partners
Read more
US spending lots of money to destabilize situation in Russia — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian side notes that "over time, American propaganda and disinformation is becoming more sophisticated, imitating independent media, investigative journalism and grass-roots initiatives"
Read more
US says it doesn’t expel Russian diplomats
These proceedings are not punitive but they've been introduced to enable parity between US and Russian bilateral missions, Deputy Spokesperson of the Department of State Jalina Porter noted
Read more
No comment on reports Erdogan allegedly handed to Russia Kiev’s exchange list — Kremlin
Earlier, the Ukrainian president said that Kiev had handed to Moscow via the Turkish leader a list of 450 Ukrainian citizens, allegedly kept in custody in Donbass and Russia
Read more
China's Hainan province intends to actively develop trade, medicine and education
Hainan aims to become an international hub for tourism and shopping, with the island consistently developing a network of duty-free shops to achieve this
Read more
Hainan's consumption sector grew by 30.7% to $31.74 bln between January and October
Residents of the island spent more on eco-friendly cars with alternative energy sources by 130% in this period
Read more
Haikou cargo and passenger terminal infrastructure completed in Hainan
Construction workers have completed work on the cargo and passenger decks of the three-story terminal
Read more
Russia has oil reserves for 30 years, gas for 50 years — Novak
According to Novak, despite the energy transition process, Russia is confident in the possibility of selling its oil and gas reserves
Read more
US deliberately distorts facts on expulsion of Russian diplomats, envoy says
The US Department of State has made it clear that in case of refusal to fulfil this request, the immunity and other diplomatic privileges of the Russian employees will be revoked, Anatoly Antonov noted
Read more
Hainan health care exhibition presented more than 3,000 medical brands
Total exhibition area was 45 thousand square meters
Read more
Russia’s newly-built Tu-160M ‘White Swan’ strategic bomber to enter trials by yearend
According to a source, the aircraft is in a hangar readymade and fueled
Read more
China, Iran, Russia held useful informal consultations on nuclear deal — Russian diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov said that the exchange of views was useful, first of all for better understanding of the updated negotiating position of Tehran
Read more
Fragment of Falcon 9 rocket misses ISS by five kilometers, says Roscosmos
It is reported that there are no obstacles to hinder the ISS flight
Read more
Russian Navy warship test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile to over 400 km range
Another test-launch was conducted as part of the final stage of hypersonic missile armament trials
Read more
US business asks Washington to approve Sputnik V vaccination certificates — report
Russian Health Ministry reminded the newspaper that this issue was discussed by Moscow and Washington in early October
Read more
About 100 Argentinian companies take part in cooperation with Hainan seminar
Participating companies are engaged in supplying beef, dairy and food products, auto parts, machinery and other goods
Read more
Cargo traffic through Hainan’s leading port increased by 39%
Yangpu received over 1 million standard containers
Read more
Minsk won’t stand aside if war breaks out on Russia’s border — Belarusian president
According to Alexander Lukashenko, "intense actions are underway around Russia under the assumption that it plans to attack Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s first very short-range air defense system ready for serial production
The system successfully passed state trials back in 2019
Read more
Allegations that Russia plans to attack anyone are groundless — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the anti-Russian hysteria fanned by US, British and Ukrainian mass media, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is inadmissible
Read more
Russia to send more spacecraft to new national orbital station than to ISS
Russia is developing its new Oryol manned spacecraft for lunar missions
Read more
Russia begins serial production of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles for Navy - source
The Tsirkon multi-purpose hypersonic missile is designated to strike sea and ground targets
Read more
Su-30SM fighters of Russia, Belarus conduct new air patrol over Belarusian state border
The Su-30SM fighters of both countries carry out flights under an approved plan, regardless of weather conditions and the time of day and night
Read more
Russia, China teaming up serves as best response to illegitimate sanctions, PM insists
Among the joint development’s directions, Mikhail Mishustin pointed to the intertwining of plans between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Chinese Belt and Road initiative
Read more
NATO provides security guarantees to allies, not partners like Ukraine — secretary general
This is the sixth time in the past five days that the NATO secretary general made a statement about Russia’s alleged military build-up on the border with Ukraine
Read more
Sputnik may be slightly more effective against omicron variant — US expert
"Adenoviral vaccines in general trigger a broader immune response than mRNA vaccines. But the difference may be very small," the expert said
Read more
Pentagon claims Russia continues boosting troops near border with Ukraine
"We've been watching with great concern these movements for a while now", Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby noted
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun system can fight any strike drones
The Pantsyr-S1M has received new hypersonic surface-to-air missiles that has boosted its striking range from 20 km to 30 km, its operational altitude from 15 km to 18 km and its destruction area threefold
Read more