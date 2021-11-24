Booking.com may challenge court decision on $17.45 mln fine

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Booking.com will consider challenging the decision of the Arbitration Court of Moscow, the press service of Booking.com told TASS.

Earlier today, the court upheld the lawfulness of a fine worth 1.3 bln rubles ($17.45 mln) imposed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) on the company for the abuse of its dominant position on the Russian market.

"We are disappointed by today’s decision and therefore intend to assess our legal position and discuss possible further appeals against this judgment," the press service said.