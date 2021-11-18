China’s leading agricultural zones include more than 10 agricultural complexes in Hainan

HAIKOW /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Chinese authorities added more than 10 agricultural complexes located on the territory of Hainan Island to the list of advanced innovative agricultural zones of the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China announced.

According to the ministry’s statement, the honorary registry includes two facilities in Haikou city (provincial administrative center) and a couple more in the resort town of Sanya (south coast). The others are in Qionghai City (east) and Ding'an and Chengmai Provinces (north), which is considered Hainan's leading agricultural region.

These agricultural complexes are said to grow a wide range of products, including rice, tea, fruits and mushrooms. As stressed by the local authorities, these sites should play an important role in the development of agriculture in the province, to promote innovation.

In accordance with the Ministry of Agriculture’s requirements, agrarian productions included in the list of advanced zones, will actively contribute to the infrastructure optimization, "to provide all the necessary conditions for intensive growth. In turn, the Hainan government will support projects to modernize and improve the skills of farmers.

Modern agriculture is one of the key strategic areas of Hainan Free Trade Port. According to official statistics, despite the negative impact of the pandemic the province's gross agricultural product (including forestry and fisheries) increased by 2.4% to 182.1 billion yuan ($28.5 billion at current exchange rates) in 2020. Fruit production rose 9.1 percent and natural rubber rose 2.1 percent.