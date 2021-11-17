Regulator’s decision on Nord Stream 2 certification not related to politics — spokesperson

BERLIN, November 17. /TASS/. The decision of the Federal Network Agency of Germany (BNA) to suspend certification of the Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator is not related to politics, spokesperson of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy Susanne Ungrad said at the briefing on Wednesday.

"This act is regulatory by nature, which is explained by BNA tasks," she said. "This is not a political act," the spokesperson noted.

The German Federal Network Agency said on Tuesday that it suspends the process of Nord Stream 2 AG certification as the independent gas pipeline operator. The operator’s certification can only be considered in case the company has the corporate form under the German law. In other words, the regulator demands that Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG transfers the main capital related to the German segment of the pipeline to its German subsidiary.