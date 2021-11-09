Gas price in Europe down 4.5% as pumping via Yamal-Europe resumed

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe lost 4.5% as Tuesday trading opened on the ICE exchange amid the resumption of gas pumping to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline and the plans to boost transit through Ukraine to Slovakia, according to trading data.

The price of gas futures for December delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down below $900 per 1,000 cubic meters - to $899.6, or 75 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The direct gas supply to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed late on November 8 and more than doubled by Tuesday’s morning.

Moreover, requests for transit gas deliveries through Ukraine to Slovakia on November 9 went up to almost 83 mln cubic meters per day from 75.22 mln cubic meters that were pumped via the gas distributing plant on the border of the two countries in the previous days, according to the data provided by the Slovakian gas transport operator Eustream.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked Gazprom with increasing supplies to the company’s European underground storage facilities after completion of gas pumping into Russian storage facilities on November 8. Chief Executive Officer of the gas holding Aleksei Miller assured Gazprom would fulfill the task.