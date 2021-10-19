Exercises within Runet stability law framework successful — official

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. The exercise completed in the context of the Runet [the Russian Internet segment - TASS] stability law was successful and communication networks are ready for stable operation under any external impacts, head of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications (Roskomnadzor) Andrei Lipov told reporters on Tuesday.

"In the opinion of Roskomnadzor, all the exercises performed until now were successful," Lipov said. "Exercises are intended to exclude such failures and exercises showed that we ready for operation of all these things steadily and safely under any external influences," the official said.

The goal of exercises is to test readiness of communication networks or communication network segments for certain deviations in operations, Lipov noted. "If something is simulated at the time of the exercise, a certain situation, it is simulated exactly for our ability to tackle it in case it occurs in reality," he added.