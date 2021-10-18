Cabinet did not stop improving Russia's investment climate in pandemic - Mishustin

MOSCOW, October 18. / TASS /. The Russian government continuously improved the investment climate in the country even under difficult conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday at the meeting of the Foreign Investment Advisory Council (FIAC).

"We did not stop improving the investment climate even during last year's difficult conditions, " Mishustin said. In particular, he added that "the terms of state registration of medical devices have been reduced, the zero import duty rate of the single customs tariff of the Eurasian Economic Union in relation to superabsorbents has been extended."

According to him, the capacities of existing enterprises were expanded in several regions of the country at once, significant investments were made in food production.

Mishustin mentioned that last month there was a competitive selection of green energy investment projects, which will result in the construction of solar, wind and hydro power generation facilities with a total installed capacity of more than 2.5 GW. More than half of this capacity will appear thanks to a partnership with an investor - one of the members of the advisory council, he emphasized. He also spoke about the completion of localization and the beginning of production of an important drug for the treatment of a rare blood cancer.

"Further economic growth will be directly related to restarting the investment cycle, this is the task set by the President for the national development goals for the next 10 years," Mishustin said. The Cabinet has updated the national project and adopted 42 new strategic initiatives. "Each of them forms potentially large and capital-intensive areas, as well as new sales markets, which open up prospects for the further development of our cooperation with you, creating the conditions for launching new mutually beneficial projects," Mishustin said.