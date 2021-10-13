‘Politically-charged drivel’: Putin slams claims of Russia weaponizing energy sector

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin took a swipe at claims that Russia is weaponizing the energy industry, excoriating the allegations as groundless and politically-charged drivel, during a Russian Energy Week plenary session on Wednesday.

"As for the use of energy as some kind of weapon, this is politically-charged drivel, which has no grounds," Putin said.

Putin insisted that "Russia does not use any weapons whatsoever."

"Where are we using weapons? What conflicts are we involved in? And as far as the economy goes, that’s out of the question. Even during the toughest times of the Cold War, Russia regularly met its full contractual obligations for supplying gas to Europe on a permanent basis," he stressed.

"By the way, then the United States also fought this project - pipes in exchange for gas. But the leadership of Germany back then stood up for its rights and implemented this project. It [the project of gas supplies from Russia to Germany] is still effective and is actively involved in Europe’s energy balance".