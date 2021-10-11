Moldova interested in long-term contract with Gazprom, says Deputy PM

CHISINAU, October 11. /TASS/. Moldova is interested in concluding a long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spinu told a press conference on Monday following a trip to St. Petersburg.

"We are interested in signing a long-term contract [with Gazprom] for the supply of gas on the most favorable terms for the republic in order to ensure the country's energy security," Spinu said. He said that during his trip to Russia he was unable to discuss this issue with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, "due to objective circumstances." However, he met with the head of the Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova.

"We discussed the issue of signing a long-term contract, this week we will start negotiations with Gazprom to draw up a work plan. I also said that the gas price was unrealistic, unjustified for Moldova, I asked to extend the contract on the terms of 2019," Spinu said.

He added that "the government is holding consultations with development partners in order to find "alternative ways" out of the situation. "There will be no interruptions in supplying the republic with gas and electricity," he assured.

Last week, Moldovagaz and Gazprom decided to extend the contract for gas supplies that expired in September until the end of October. The authorities of the republic, which have joined the negotiations, are in favor of maintaining the previous formula of supplies, which allowed significant savings. In the warm season, the cost of gas for Moldova was calculated taking into account the situation in the German gas hub NCG, where the prices usually decline at that time of the year. In the cold season, which accounts for up to 80% of gas consumed by Moldova, its cost was tied to the situation on the diesel fuel and fuel oil market.