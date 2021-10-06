EU is trying to fight for carbon neutrality at Russia's expense, Putin says

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 6. /TASS/. The Europeans are trying to fight for carbon neutrality at the expense of Russia, while the dialogue is required, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of energy sector.

"How can one fight for carbon neutrality if the energy balance in Europe, in this case in the Federal Republic [Germany] in terms of coal industry, is twice as large as in Russia? But it turns out that it is possible and they - here I mean Europeans as the whole - are doing it and trying to do it at someone else's expense," Putin said.

The Russian leader specified that in this case Europe "is trying to do this at our expense, at the expense of the Russian Federation." Putin expressed the hope that "the appropriate dialogue will be established taking into account the interests of all parties in the world energy market".