Moscow, Washington embark on sustainable development dialogue — US ambassador

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. A discussion on sustainable development and related technologies has been underway between Russia and the United States, particularly on the business community level, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said at the 21st Annual AmCham Business and Investment Conference in Russia.

"The US and Russia have continued to discuss [this issue]," Sullivan said, recalling the visit to Moscow by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in July. He hoped that this was just the beginning and that this would turn into a platform for discussing sustainable development and technologies and other issues which will be on the UN agenda this week and at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

According to him, there will be an opportunity to bolster the more substantive part of the business dialogue, and it should focus on these issues. Sullivan also noted that he "looks forward to seeing" a reduction of the Russian strategy of greenhouse gas emissions. "It’s still under development, but we are expecting to see it soon," the diplomat concluded.

Kerry paid a three-day visit to Russia on July 12-15. While in Moscow, he spoke over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Russian counterpart, Ruslan Edelgeriyev. The two envoys adopted a joint statement.