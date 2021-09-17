SCO nations to set up mechanism of discussing industrial issues

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-states have agreed to set up a mechanism for industry ministers of the organization to hold consultations, according to the Dushanbe Declaration passed following the SCO summit in Dushanbe on Friday.

"Member-states favor the development of SCO cooperation in the field of industry and industrial cooperation, including through holding fairs and exhibitions. <…> Member-states have decided to establish a mechanism for industry ministers of SCO member-states to have consultations," the document said.

SCO nations noted the necessity to boost cooperation on the issues of high technologies, the creation of industrial parks, and a trade-industrial cluster, according to the declaration.

Moreover, the members of the organization supported efforts to continue improving the architecture of global economic management and the development of joint steps on support of enterprises in the implementation of investment projects and the development of their export-oriented potential. They also urged to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) to improve its efficiency.