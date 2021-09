MOSCOW, September 13. / TASS /. The euro exchange rate went down by 0.62% to 85.9 rubles on the Moscow Exchange according to the site data at 18:34 Moscow time on Monday.

The last time the euro rate was below 86 rubles was June 29, 2021. By 18:39, the euro rate accelerated its decline and amounted to 85.8 rubles. The dollar exchange rate is 72.7 rubles. (-0.64%).