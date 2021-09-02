Russian energy ministry expects gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 to start in 2021

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects gas supplies via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to start by the end of this year, Minister Nikolai Shulginov told a briefing at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"I think that gas pumping via Nord Stream 2 will start this year," he said.

Russia's gas producer Gazprom said earlier that 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas might be delivered via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year.

It was reported at the end of July that Nord Stream 2 was 99% complete, with the Fortuna barge continuing to work on the final section. The first string of the pipeline was completed in June 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on August 20 that the construction of the gas pipeline was nearing completion, and only 15 km of it remained to be laid by sea.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The works were suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the pipeline resumed.

