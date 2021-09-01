US will seek to maintain gas transit through Ukraine - statement

KIEV, September 1. /TASS/. Washington intends to make efforts to maintain Ukraine’s gas transit role and safeguarding gas supplies through its territory, reads the joint US-Ukraine strategic partnership statement published on Wednesday by the White House.

"The United States intends to continue using measures envisaged in legislation and energy diplomacy, including through the recent appointment of a senior advisor for energy security, to maintain Ukraine’s transit role and security of supply during this period of energy transition and to prevent the Kremlin’s use of energy as a geopolitical weapon," the statement says.

It is also noted that Washington and Kiev "support efforts to increase capacity for gas supplies to Ukraine from diversified sources.".