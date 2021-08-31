Siemens not planning total localization of Lastochka trains

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Siemens does not think the complete localization of the production of Lastochka trains n Russia is feasible, President of Siemens Russia Alexander Liberov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Certain items are unfeasible for localization either in terms of technology or economy. Therefore, I find it difficult to make a statement regarding specific components but something will naturally be imported - this is a fairly normal practice," he said.

The localization degree of Lastochka trains is over 80% at present.

The pool of suppliers is determined at the product development phase and this also pertains to the train under development for high-speed railways, Liberov said.