Sanya's science city accelerates registration procedures for new infrastructure facilities

HAIKOU, August 23. /TASS/. Sanya's Yazhouwan Innovation Zone on Hainan changed the registration and construction rules for infrastructure facilities to boost the development of knowledge-intensive and high-tech companies, reported www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, the changes made to the regulations are still in effect in a pilot mode. When building on a land lot on the territory of the science city, the tenant will no longer have to wait for the decision of the authorities, which, according to the previous procedures, first had to send the design of the project for consideration. At the same time, as noted, the responsible company undertakes to ensure high quality of work.

As the Sanya administration clarified, the new rules do not apply to energy, irrigation and transport projects, as well as to civilian objects associated with the storage of explosives or with operations for storing confidential information.

Yazhouwan is located on the coast of the South China Sea and is one of the eleven key innovative development projects of Hainan's free trade port. The area of ​​the land lots allotted for the science-intensive enterprises and other infrastructure facilities exceeds 26 sq. km. One of China's leading breeding bases and a center for deep-sea research is located in the science city.