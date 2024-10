MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Palladium futures with delivery in December 2024 edged up by almost 10% on CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange), according to Investing platform data.

Prices reacted to Bloomberg reports that the US asked the Group of Seven to consider sanctions against palladium and titanium of Russian origin.

Palladium prices gained 9.85% to $1,169.53 per ounce. The metal prices geared down later to $1,147.78 per ounce (+7.8%).