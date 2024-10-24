Putin sees positive trends in trade between Russia, Laos

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and Laos is rather modest so far, though the growth trend is obvious, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Laotian counterpart, Thongloun Sisoulith.

"Our relations are mutually beneficial, having reached the level of strategic partnership. This year marks 30 years since the Treaty on Amity was signed, while next year we will celebrate 65 years since diplomatic relations were established. Absolute volumes of trade turnover are modest so far, though the trend is still very positive," he said.

Moscow and Vientiane have close positions on the majority of global issues, Putin added.