Ukraine to set up working group to respond to Nord Stream 2 related threats

KIEV, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are forming a working group, which will be responsible for the neutralization of national security threats associated with the coming launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, RBC-Ukraine reported on Friday.

The publication refers to correspondence between Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and head of the President’s office Andrey Yermak.

According to their letters, the working group will serve as a communication platform to discuss and elaborate proposals on the neutralization of threats Ukraine may face after the launch of Nord Stream 2.

In particular, Andrey Yermak asked the Prime Minister to include Deputy Prime Minister responsible for European and Euro Atlantic integration Olga Stefashina and Justice Minister Denis Malyuska into the working group at the initiative of President Vladimir Zelensky.

Responding to this letter, Smygal wrote that he had included these officials in the working group as well as Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky said that he would ask US President Joe Biden to interfere once more in the situation with the gas pipeline. According to Zelensky, Russia may use the pipeline as a weapon by creating a shortage of gas supplies, which would lead to gas price hikes.

About Nord Stream 2

Nord Stream 2 is an international project for the construction of a gas pipeline that will run across the bottom of the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast to Germany bypassing transit states, such as Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and other Eastern European and Baltic countries.

The new 1,230-kilometer pipeline, basically following the same route as Nord Stream, traverses the economic zones and territorial water of five countries, namely Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany.