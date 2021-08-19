Gas supplies over Nord Stream 2 may start in October, experts say

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Natural gas deliveries to Europe over the Nord Stream 2 can start as early as in October 2021 and throughput volumes will depend on conditions for launching both gas line strings and the gas market situation, experts questioned by TASS say.

5.6 bln cubic meters of natural gas can be supplied over the Nord Stream 2 in this year, Gazprom said earlier.

"Assuming the pipeline will reach utilization of 70% from the design capacity in December and its gas-in will be gradual, Gazprom probably anticipates full-fledged supplies can start approximately in October," Dmitry Marinchenko from Fitch says.

If gas supplies over the Nord Stream 2 start from the new gas year [October 1 - TASS], throughput volumes can be higher, Deputy Head of the Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach says. "It cannot be excluded that Europe will need to start both strings [of the Nord Stream 2] by the end of the year," he adds.