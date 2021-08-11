Upgrade of Yamal’s biggest airport to be completed in 2022, local authorities say

TASS, August 11. The upgrade of the runway and the construction of a new terminal at the Novy Urengoi airport, the biggest airport in the Yamalo-Nenets Region, will be completed in 2022, the regional government’s press service said on Wednesday after Governor Dmitry Artyukhov visited the airport during an annual inspection of the region.

"Two layers of coating out of four have been laid on the runway. The governor drove along the upgraded runway by car. The works will be fully completed in 2022. < ... > At the construction of the new terminal, workers have been installing metal structures. The construction will be completed also in 2022," the press service said.

The works at the runway continue in evenings and at night. More than 200 people use 80 items of equipment to lay the new coating. After the upgrade, the airport will serve without limitations passenger aircraft like Boeing 737-800 and transport aircraft like Antonov An-124.

The passenger terminal of 18,000 square meters will be equipped with three telescopic ladders and 12 check-in counters. Its capacity will be 840 passengers per hour, or 1.45 million passengers a year. The airport will offer a warm exit to the buses.

The Novy Urengoi airport’s upgrade is the first project in Russia to upgrade airport infrastructures under regulations of the law on concession agreements.

On August 9, Governor Artyukhov began a car tour to inspect the region. He plans to make about 10 stops to have meetings with local residents.