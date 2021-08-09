Minsk to redirect export of potash fertilizers from Lithuania to Russian ports

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarus may redirect export flows of potash fertilizers from Lithuania to Russian ports, the republic’s president Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

Lithuania has urged to suspend transportation of products of Belarus’ chemical industry and, particularly, potash fertilizers via its ports, he noted. "We will supply those volumes, loading them in Murmansk, not an issue, and we will supply [them] via the Northern Sea Route across lots to China, which is our main market, and to India," Lukashenko said.

President also recommended western sanctions not to use sanctions as they might have "a reverse effect".