More than 4,000 officers to ensure security at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, August 9. /TASS/. More than 4,000 officers from various law enforcement structures will be trusted to ensure security on the Russky Island and in Vladivostok when the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held there in early September, the government of Russia’s Primorsky Region said on Monday.

"Security measures have been boosted and several restrictions introduced on the eve of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum in the Primorsky Region. According to law enforcement agencies of the Primorsky Region, more than 4,000 staffers will be involved in protecting public order during the EEF. In August, the region will conduct anti-terrorist command and staff drills as well as training sessions at transport infrastructure facilities," the press service noted.

The Sixth Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 2-4, senior-level guests are expected to attend the event both in person and online.