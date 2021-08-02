US to introduce antidumping duties on import of Russian seamless pipes

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce will introduce antidumping duties for import of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line and pressure pipes from Russia, Ukraine, and the Republic of Korea, the US International Trade Commission said in its press release on Monday.

The commission concluded that the US industry is allegedly "materially injured" by import of such products. "As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, Commerce will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of these products from Korea, Russia, and Ukraine and countervailing duty orders on imports of these products from Korea and Russia," the document says.