Investors on Kuril Islands to be exempted from part of taxes, says Russian PM

ITURUP /Sakhalin Region/, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian authorities are considering the possibility of exempting investors on the Kuril Islands from part of taxes, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when speaking with participants of the fishing industry while visiting Iturup.

"We will probably think about exempting [enterprises] that operate, invest here, from tax payment obligations," he said.

Particularly, they may be exempted from payment of tax on profit, added value, property, land, transport vehicles, PM said. "All this is possible. I think that the reduced rate of insurance contributions should be kept here," he said, adding that it currently stands at 7.6% for advanced development zones.