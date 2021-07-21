Moscow sees response of APEC partners to EEF invitation — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The invitation extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in early September in Vladivostok was noticed by Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) partners, Russian Ambassador at Large and senior official in APEC Kirill Barsky said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

"There is a response. We are working with our partners through bilateral channels and certainly the call of our President, the invitation to the EEF in Vladivostok in early September, could not but be heard. Some interesting topics will be discussed there, related in the first instance to the economic life of our region and the integration in our region," Barsky said.

The 10th APEC international conference on cooperation in higher education will take place as part of the EEF, the official said. The Russian side is taking efforts to ensure the broadest possible high-level attendance of Moscow’s partners for this event, he noted.

"There will be also many things that will draw the attention of APEC members and other Asia-Pacific nations, as I believe, since EEF has already become a kind of a brand in the Asia-Pacific economic agenda," the diplomat said. The EEF in its hybrid format, and the considerable number of guests personally coming to Vladivostok, will be "the very escape many politicians and government officials, and businessmen miss, to gather and talk about our problems," Barsky added.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 2 to 4 in online and offline formats.