Strengthening of Russian-Chinese cooperation remains in demand amid pandemic — senator

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing provided timely assistance to each other amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said Tuesday, adding that development of cooperation between the two countries to restore the former rhythm of cross-border exchanges remains in demand today.

"Our countries lent a timely helping hand to each other amid the coronavirus pandemic. As they say in China, to give coal to a neighbor during a snowfall. We have sent humanitarian cargo, medical specialists; we have efficiently coordinated efforts on the repatriation of citizens and border checkpoint regimes. Further improvement of cooperation in this field remains in demand, considering the need to restore the normal rhythm of cross-border exchanges," the official said during a virtual meeting between Russian and Chinese regional officials.

The Deputy Speaker noted that the event takes place on the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation between Russian and China.

"This document played the most important role in the establishment of a new model of bilateral relations, while encompassing many centuries of positive experience of our interaction. This is a historic document, and I would like to underscore that it fully retains its relevance, serves as a basis for the practical work on the entire complex of the Russian-Chinese cooperation. Based on this treaty, the countries entered a new age of strategic cooperation and comprehensive partnership, characterized by even greater mutual support in all fields," the senator said.

According to Kosachev, this is proven by the intensity of Russian-Chinese high-and highest-level meetings that are maintained, as well as by the record-high volume of bilateral trade - almost $108 billion.

The Senator underscored that inter-parliamentary ties play a significant role in the promotion of Russian-Chinese relations.

"The core element of interaction is the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between the Federal Assembly of Russia and the National People's Congress of China, established in 2005. The efficiency of this commission’s work increases. We on the Russian side confirm our readiness to develop the commission’s format, including the hopefully upcoming meeting of the commission this fall," Kosachev said.