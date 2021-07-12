Nord Stream AG to halt gas pumping for 10 days

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, will halt gas transfer over both lines from July 13 to 23 for the scheduled maintenance, the company said on Monday.

"Nord Stream AG will temporarily shut down both lines of its gas pipeline system for routine maintenance works," with comprehensive "testing of mechanical elements and automation systems for ensuring reliable, safe, and efficient pipeline operations," the company said.

"The schedule for the maintenance activities has been closely coordinated with Nord Stream’s upstream and downstream partners and appropriately disclosed," the gas pipeline operator said.