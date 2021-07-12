Exports of agricultural products from Russia to Singapore may grow to $100 mln by 2030

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Federal Center Agroexport under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation estimates the potential for exporting agricultural products from Russia to Singapore at $100 mln by 2030, Head of Agroexport Dmitry Krasnov said on Monday.

"We estimate the potential for increasing Russian exports of agricultural products to Singapore by 2030 at more than $100 mln. First of all, it can be implemented through the supply of fish and crustaceans, pork, poultry meat, chocolate confectionery, flour confectionery," he said.

According to him, a significant part of the listed items is not currently imported into Singapore from Russia. According to the materials of Agroexport, in 2020, 2,700 tonnes of products worth $4.3 mln were supplied from Russia to Singapore.

The share of Singapore accounted for less than 0.1% of exports of Russian agricultural products. The main commodity items in value terms in the structure of exports of Russian agro-industrial complex products to Singapore in 2020 were chocolate confectionery (30%), sunflower oil (22.9%), cigars and cigarettes (11.9%), coriander seeds (9.8%), vodka (5%).