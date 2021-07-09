Russia becomes largest importer of Georgian wine in H1 2021

TBILISI, July 9. /TASS/. Georgia exported more than 28 mln bottles of wine to the Russian market in January-June this year, which is 8% more compared to the same data for 2020, according to the statement by the National Wine Agency of the republic on Friday.

Russia is the largest importer of Georgian wine, according to the statistics. Ukraine is in second place in terms of the volume of purchases of Georgian wine. From January to June, more than 5.2 mln bottles of wine were exported to this country, which is 15% more than last year. The third leader is Poland, where more than 2.8 mln bottles of wine were exported (+31%).

According to the agency, over six months Georgian wine was also exported to Azerbaijan (more than 133,000 bottles, 41% more than last year's figures), to China (more than 2.7 mln bottles, which is 10% more than last year), to Kazakhstan (almost 2 mln bottles, 61% more than last year) and Turkey (30,930 bottles, 115% more than in 2020). Georgia also shipped 502,353 bottles to the United States from January to June, up 35% from last year.

In total, from January to June 2021, Georgia exported 46.4 mln bottles of wine to 56 countries of the world, which is 13% more than H1 2020. The total cost of products was $104 mln, which is 7% more than last year. In the first six months, Georgia exported another 16 mln bottles of brandy and 398,000 bottles of chacha. Brandy export revenue was $30 mln, 11% more than in 2020, and chacha export revenue was $1 mln, 64% more than last year.