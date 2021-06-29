Rusal gives start to environmental upgrade of aluminum smelter

KEMEROVO, June 29. /TASS/. Implementation of a large-scale environmental upgrade program for Rusal’s Novokuznetsk Aluminum Smelter has started in the Kuzbass Region. The cornerstone on the future new electrolysis facility site was laid by the head of the region Sergey Tsivilev and plant director Vyacheslav Markov, the regional government, said on its official website on Tuesday.

"We are launching today the first phase of the large-scale project that will dramatically influence the whole Kuzbass economy. This will be a new modern plant based on Russian technologies with a high level of environmental security support. Such production facility is needed not merely for the regional economy but for the whole country at large," Tsivilev is cited as saying.

Fluorine emissions are to decline tenfold as a result of the environmental upgrade. Sulfur dioxides emissions will be halved, and benzopyrene emissions at the new production facility will drop to zero.