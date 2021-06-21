Key rate decline to 0% in Russia will push inflation up to double digits, says regulator

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The decline of the key rate to 0% in Russia by the example of developed countries will result in inflation rising to double digits and the fall in the ruble’s exchange rate, Russian Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

"Those would definitely be double figures. There would be several severe consequences at once: first, the fall of the ruble’s exchange rate as people would take savings to foreign exchange, second, businesses would stop investing in development, since long-term predictability is very important for that," she said when asked about the consequences of the key rate’s decline to 0%.

The board of directors of the Bank of Russia raised the key rate for the second time in a row - by 0.5 percentage points to 5.5% per annum at its meeting earlier this month, noting that it will possibly go up in the future. The recovery of the Russian and global economies faster than expected, as well as proinflationary risks, were the reasons of such a decision, the regulator explained.