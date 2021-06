MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The euro declined by 0.23% and fell to 85.95 rubles on the Moscow Exchange on Friday.

The last time the euro was below 86 rubles was in August 2020.

As of 10:16 Moscow time, the euro was already at 86.01 (-0.16%).

The dollar decreased by of 0.1% and amounted to 72.25 rubles.