MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian crude oil export revenues decreased by 10.9% in value terms in January-April 2021 year-on-year to $26.89 bln, the Federal Customs Service reported on Tuesday.

Physical oil exports dropped by 21.9% in the period to 67.016 mln tonnes.

Meanwhile exports in April decreased by 22.9% compared with March to $5.89 bln, whereas in physical terms oil exports dropped 25.2% to 13.54 mln tonnes.