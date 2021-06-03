Russian finance minister admits 2019 oil demand may not recover

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The oil demand of the 2019 level may not recover due to the global ‘green’ trend, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Obviously we understand that the global demand for oil of 2019 may not recover due to a strong trend of the ‘green’ economy. This is good, and we have to get prepared. We have already made first steps from the viewpoint of the tax maneuver," he said.

OPEC projects oil demand in 2021 to rise by 6 mln barrels per day to 96.5 mln barrels per day. Moreover, the demand is expected to exceed 99 mln barrels per day in Q4. Meanwhile, oil demand outside OECD states is expected to gain 6.8%, or 3.3 mln barrels per day, whereas in OECD countries - 6.4%, or 2.7 mln barrels per day.

