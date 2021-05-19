Wildberries notes growth of demand for Russian cosmetics, perfumes abroad

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Wildberries registers an increase in demand for Russian cosmetics and perfumery products abroad as sales soared four-fold in January-April year-on-year, a source in Russia’s top online platform, which also operates in 14 countries worldwide, including the EU and the US, told TASS.

"Export sales of Russian entrepreneurs via Wildberries gained 60% in first four months of 2021 to 9.1 bln rubles ($123 mln) compared with the same period last year. In sold product units the growth was even higher - by 90%. The highest dynamics was demonstrated by cosmetics and perfumes," the company said. Export turnover of the Russian cosmetics, perfumery products and accessories on Wildberries climbed by 292% in January-April 2021 year-on-year.

The demand for Russian goods is rising due to prices attractive to foreigners and the high quality of products, the company believes.

Wildberries has been operating on foreign markets since 2012. In 2020, export sales of Russian businessmen via the online platform soared by 95% to 23.7 bln rubles ($315.21 mln).