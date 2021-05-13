Russian, Norwegian, US experts work on training courses for Arctic specialists

TYUMEN, May 13. /TASS/. Experts from Russia jointly with specialists from Norway, Germany, India and the US will participate in the URSA MAJOR project, which focuses on training specialists in "smart" management of Arctic cities and villages for their sustainable development in harmony with the environment, the Tyumen State University’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The project’s program includes work on a training course "Climate, environment and "smart city" community"," the release reads. "Besides, we plan to have two-year field schools: the Route to North, and the Route to South, which will be organized for the first time jointly with the Indian counterparts."

According to the press service, the project will offer new training programs in web instruments, AR (augmented reality) and ERS (Earth remote sensing), FAIR data management, urban modeling, analysis and interpretation of sociological data. These tools are necessary skills for civil architects, landscape designers, managers of "smart" urban environment, the press service said.

URSA MAJOR was initiated by the Tomsk State University and scientific organizations in Norway, Germany, India and the US. The project is financed by the Research Council of Norway; its term is five years - from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.

The Nansen Environmental and Remote Sensing Center (NERSC) is the project’s coordinator. The participants are: the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), Germany’s Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research, the George Washington University (the US), the Nansen Environmental Research Centre (India) and the Tyumen State University (Russia).